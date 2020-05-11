14 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County

Cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in Howard County, with 14 more cases being reported since yesterday, bringing the total to 256.

According to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, nearly 100 of those cases are from residents who work at Tyson Foods in Logansport and from local nursing homes. The commissioner also cautioned that cases locally will continue to rise as Howard County will be home to a testing site that's opening Wednesday.

"Our numbers are going to continue to go up, and part of that reason is going to be because we have a new testing site that's coming to Kokomo and Howard County this week. And as you know, the governor put in place about 50 testing sites in the state of Indiana, and we're just really honored that we're going to be getting one of those in our community," he said.

"So there's good news that comes with that. Obviously we're going to have increased cases, and maybe that doesn't sound like good news. But the truth of the matter is this becomes a very important management tool for us going forward because understanding the confirmed cases that we have, our contract tracing will be able to increase significantly. We'll be able to find the people who have been in contact with our confirmed cases and help get some people isolated and, again, really help prevent the spread in our community."

Statewide, 511 new cases were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health today, along with 32 additional deaths. Indiana now has had 24,627 residents test positive for COVID-19 and 1,411 deaths. There have been an additional 129 deaths where the patient was presumed to have died from complications of the virus but had no positive test on record.

Of the deaths statewide, 584 have been in long-term care facilities.

Currently, 146,688 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, including 1,616 in Howard County.

The testing site that's opening this week in Howard County is one of 50 free testing sites in the state. It's open to any symptomatic Hoosier, along with those who are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, or another underlying condition. Testing also is open to members of a minority population that’s at greater risk, close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients, and those who have close contact with at-risk populations.

Each testing site will be open at least eight hours per day Monday through Friday. Registration opens 48 hours before testing sites open. Hoosiers will receive results within 48 hours on average, and results will be provided via a phone call if the test is positive or via an email or text if the test is negative.

To make an appointment, register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.