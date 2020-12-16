136 new cases of COVID, 2 new deaths in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, along with two new deaths.

Now, 5,567 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 91 have died.

Statewide, 6,283 new cases and 125 deaths were reported, bringing the totals to 440,850 Hoosiers to test positive and 6,781 to die from the virus. In addition, 320 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Metrics map

The Indiana State Department of Health today updated its color-coded metrics map that aims to track community spread of the virus. Howard County remained "orange," though a local ordinance designated the county as "red," which brings with it restrictions for that color.

The state map scores counties either "blue," "yellow," "orange," or "red," which represent increasingly worse community spread. The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity score.

Overall score

This week, fewer counties scored "red." Last week, 35 counties were in red for the overall score; this week there are 26. The rest, including Howard, were "orange."

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

For the fourth consecutive week, all Indiana counties scored "red" in the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents. To score "red," counties must have 200 or more new cases per 100,000 residents.

Howard County had 944, down slightly from 958 last week.

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

Like in previous weeks, there was more color on the map in the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, though no counties scored "blue." Eleven counties, including Howard, scored "yellow" on the map, while the rest were "orange" and "red."

To score "yellow," the positivity rate must be between 5 and 9.9 percent. Howard County's was 9.44 percent, up from 8.81 percent last week.

Hospital capacity

The state's ICU bed capacity has dropped drastically from yesterday. Yesterday, 23.9 percent of the state's ICU beds were available. Today, only 11.2 percent were available. 39.9 percent were in use for COVID patients, while 48.9 percent were in use for non-COVID patients.

More than 3,000 Hoosiers continue to be hospitalized.