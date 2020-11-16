134 more cases of COVID added since Friday, one new death

Since Friday, 134 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 32 are hospitalized with a few on ventilators, according to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.

One new death was reported today, bringing the total to 72 residents to have died from the virus. Of those, 56.9 percent have been people ages 80 and older.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,218 more cases of the virus and 26 new deaths. Now, 256,744 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 4,686 have died. Another 250 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

As cases are rising, so too are hospitalizations. As of yesterday, 2,768 people were hospitalized with the virus in Indiana, up from 2,628 the day prior and up from 2,174 just a week prior.

Statewide, 34.7 percent of the state's 2,159 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, and 26.2 percent are available. Of the state's 2,803 ventilators, 8.3 percent are in use for COVID patients, and 75 percent are available.

In District 6, which includes Howard County, there's a capacity of 156 ICU beds, and 46.2 percent are in use for COVID patients. 26.3 percent are available. There are 223 ventilators in the district, and 10.8 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 78 percent are available.

The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 11.7 percent, and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 22.6 percent. In Howard County, those rates are 7.9 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively.

Northern Indiana continues to report high daily cases of the virus. Lake County added 598 new cases today, while Porter County added 220. St. Joseph County had 261 new cases, and Elkhart County had 279. Allen County had 316 new cases.

Other counties reporting hundreds of new cases today were Tippecanoe County with 245 new cases and Marion County with 597.

Howard County currently is trending upward in three of five categories tracked by the Regenstrief Institute based on seven-day rolling averages. Those categories are emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and positive cases. The county is trending downward in ICU admissions and hospital deaths.

Last week, from Sunday through Saturday, 21 Howard County residents were hospitalized with the virus. During that same period, 57 residents visited the emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of it, and 354 people tested positive for the virus, up from 300 the week prior.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 67 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.