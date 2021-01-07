133 new cases, 1 new death in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 133 more cases of COVID and one new death in Howard County.
Now, 7,213 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 130 have died. The majority of deaths have been in those ages 80 and older, while a quarter of the deaths have been in people between the ages of 70 and 79.
Statewide, 7,344 new cases and 81 new deaths were reported. Now, nearly 550,000 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 8,452 have died. Another 371 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Today, 21.1 percent of the state's 2,156 ICU beds are available, while 27.5 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,805 ventilators, 71.2 percent are available, while 10.9 percent are in use for COVID patients.
As of yesterday, 2,812 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus.
So far this week, 17 Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it. Three have been hospitalized, and three have been admitted to an ICU.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, Howard County is one of 17 counties trending upward in emergency room visits.