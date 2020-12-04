133 more cases of COVID reported in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County and no new deaths.
Now, 4,305 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 80 have died. The seven-day all tests positivity rate is 7.2 percent, and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 21.5 percent
Statewide, ISDH reported 8,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 84 new deaths. Now, 367,329 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 5,832 have died. Another 290 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
As of yesterday, 3,289 people were hospitalized with the virus.
Currently, 20.5 percent of the state's 2,185 IUC beds are available, while 2,185 are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,798 ventilators, 70.3 percent are available, and 13.7 percent are in use for COVID patients.