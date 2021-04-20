13 new cases of COVID reported in county

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 733 new cases of COVID and eight new deaths. Of those, 13 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.
Now, 9,677 residents locally have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died, according to the ISDH.
As of yesterday, 891 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 875 the day prior. Statewide, 187 people are in an ICU for COVID, down from 201 yesterday, and 78 are on ventilators for the virus, up from 75 yesterday.
The seven-day all tests positivity rate statewide is 5.2 percent, while Howard County's is 5.1 percent.