13 new cases of COVID in county, 1,374 statewide

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,374 new cases of COVID and 16 new deaths.
Of those, 13 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 9,538 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died.
Hospitalizations statewide fell slightly to 785, down from 795 the day prior. As of yesterday, 156 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, up from 144 the day prior. Fifty-eight were on ventilators for the virus, down from 61 the day prior.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in two of five tracked categories: hospital admission and ICU admissions. The state was trending downward in positive tests and deaths, and trend data for emergency room visits was inconclusive.
Howard County is trending downward in positive tests, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and hospital deaths. Trend data for emergency room visits was inconclusive.
Over the past seven days, 16 Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID, down from 19 the previous seven days. Three people have been hospitalized in the last seven days for COVID, down from seven the week prior. Two have been admitted to an ICU, up from one the week prior.