13 new cases of COVID, 1 new death in county

Thirteen more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and one more has died from the virus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Now, 9,339 residents have tested positive, and 209 have died from COVID-19.
Statewide, ISDH reported 977 new cases and eight new deaths.
Hospitalizations have jumped since yesterday, rising from 584 to 627. Currently, 112 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, up from 94 yesterday, and 45 are on a ventilator for it, up from 44 yesterday.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, Howard County is one of only three counties in which emergency room visits are trending upward. Since Sunday, seven Howard County residents have visited an ER for COVID.
Howard County is trending downward in all other categories: hospitalizations, ICU admissions, hospital deaths, and positive tests, though positive tests was marked it an asterisk indicating that cases may be rising.
Statewide, positive cases and emergency room visits were trending downward, while trend data for hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and deaths was inconclusive.