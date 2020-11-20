126 new cases of COVID reported in Howard County

After 290 new cases of the virus were reported in Howard County yesterday -- the majority of which came from the Howard County jail -- another 126 cases were added today, along with two new deaths.

Now, 3,017 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 75 have died, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Statewide, 6,912 new cases were reported today and 63 deaths. Now, 282,311 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 4,952 have died. Another 254 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

As cases continue to be high, more Hoosiers are being hospitalized. As of yesterday, 3,077 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 3,063 the day prior.

Statewide, 21.6 percent of the state's 2,153 ICU beds are available. 41.7 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 36.7 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.

Of the state's 2,801 ventilators, 73 percent are available. Nearly 10 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 17.1 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.

In District 6, which includes Howard County, 14.7 percent of the 150 ICU beds in the district are available. 60.7 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 24.7 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.

Of the 223 ventilators in District 6, 79.8 percent are available. Nine percent are in use for COVID patients, while 11.2 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.

In the district, 305 residents were hospitalized with the virus or symptoms of it yesterday, up from 296 the day prior.