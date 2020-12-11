121 new cases of COVID, 1 new death in Ho. Co.

Howard County continues to top 100 new cases of COVID-19 per day, as another 121 cases were added today.
In addition, another death was reported. Now, 5,105 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 89 have died. So far this month, 10 residents have died from the virus. In all of November, there were 11 deaths.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 7,360 new cases of the virus and 71 new deaths, bringing the total to more than 400,000 Hoosiers to test positive and more than 6,000 deaths.
The seven-day all tests positivity rate statewide is 13.7 percent, and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 26.3 percent.
As of yesterday, 3,204 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus.
Of the state's 2,179 ICU beds, 21.1 percent currently are available, with 43.1 percent being used for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,802 ventilators, 69 percent are available, and 14.8 percent are in use for COVID patients.