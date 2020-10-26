120 new cases of COVID-19 since last Monday

Since last Monday, 120 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,694 residents to have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Indiana State Department of Health continues to report more than 2,000 new cases of the virus a day since Oct. 21. On Oct. 21, 2,829 cases were reported, followed by 2,504 cases on Oct. 22, 2,747 cases on Oct. 23, 2,150 cases on Oct. 24, and 2,006 cases on Oct. 25.

Currently, Indiana ranks ninth in the nation for the number of new cases reported in the last seven days (15,033). Texas took the number-one spot with 41,051 new cases, followed by Illinois with 31,195. Also landing in the top 10 were Wisconsin, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, California, and North Carolina.

Indiana also ranks ninth in the nation for the number of new deaths in the last seven days, which was 193. Texas took the number-one spot again with 501 new deaths, followed by Florida with 462.

Currently, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.9 percent. Howard County's rate also was 6.9 percent.

ICU bed and ventilator usage are up. Currently, 23.1 percent of Indiana's 2,161 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, while 32.8 percent are available. Of the state's 2,832 ventilators, 5.8 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 77.8 percent are available.

Since Oct. 23, Indiana's hospital census surpassed 1,600 people hospitalized, which are highs that haven't been seen since early on in the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

As of today, 3,907 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and another 236 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in four of the five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. The state is trending downward in deaths.

Howard County is trending upward in two of those categories, positive tests and emergency room visits. It's trending downward in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths.

Last week, 30 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of it. The week prior, 12 people visited an emergency room for those reasons.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 76.6 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.