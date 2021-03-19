12 new cases of COVID reported in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 878 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths.
Of those, 12 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 9,260 residents have tested positive, and 207 have died.
Hospitalizations once again dipped below 500, with 595 Hoosiers currently hospitalized with the virus. The lowest number of hospitalizations to date was on March 12 when 583 Hoosiers were hospitalized.
Currently, 79 Hoosiers are in an ICU with COVID, down from 81 yesterday, and 36 are on ventilators for COVID, the same as yesterday.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate remains at 3.2 percent, while Howard County's is 4.3 percent.