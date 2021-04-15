12 new cases of COVID in county

The Indiana State Department of Health reported the highest number of cases statewide since Feb. 19 today at 1,408, along with seven new deaths.
Of those, 12 new cases and no new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 9,617 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died.
As of yesterday, hospitalizations statewide were at 833, down from 881 the day prior. 188 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, up from 184 the day prior, and 72 were on ventilators, the same as the day prior.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in all five of the five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and deaths.
Howard County is trending upward in positive tests but trending downward in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths. Trend data for emergency room visits was inconclusive.
Since Sunday, eight Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID, and one has been hospitalized. There have been no ICU admissions this week.