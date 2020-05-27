11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, bringing the total to 376.
Of those who have tested positive locally, 214, or 57 percent, are considered recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.
Statewide, 370 new cases were confirmed, along with 21 new deaths. In total, 32,437 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 1,871 have died. An additional 159 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
In Howard County, 20 people have died from the virus since March 23. Ten were age 80 or older. Three were ages 70 to 79. Five were ages 60 to 69. One was age 50 to 59, and one was age 40 to 49. Seventy-percent of the local deaths have been men.
Statewide, 235,333 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, including 3,016 in Howard County.