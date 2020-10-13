11 new COVID-19 cases cases, one new death reported

The Indiana State Department of Health continues to report record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases, with another 1,569 cases and 27 new deaths being reported today.

In Howard County, 11 new cases were added, along with an additional death. Now, 1,504 residents have tested positive, and 66 have died.

Statewide, 138,104 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 3,595 have died. Another 227 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Cases of the virus started spiking last Thursday, Oct. 8, with a record 1,488 cases reported in a day, and the state continued to set new record highs in the days following. 1,832 new cases were reported on Oct. 9, 1,945 new cases on Oct. 10, 1,579 on Oct. 11, and 1,581 on Oct. 12.

Previously, the highest number of cases reported in a day was on Oct. 1 when 1,481 cases were reported.

The counties seeing the biggest spike in cases today were Vanderburgh County with 106 new cases, Lake County with 121 new cases, Saint Joseph County with 123 new cases, and Marion County with 202 new cases.

Indiana was one of 13 states, through late Sunday, to have topped its own COVID-19 records for new cases over a seven-day period. The other states were Alaska, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Indiana's mask mandate is set to expire Saturday, though it's likely Gov. Eric Holcomb will announce an extension during his weekly press conference tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, the state is trending upward in three of five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, and hospital admissions. Deaths were trending downward, while trend data for ICU admissions was inconclusive.

Howard County, however, continues to trend downward in all five categories, though it has been flagged with an early warning for an upward trend in ICU admissions.

According to the institute, 81.3 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.