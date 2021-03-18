The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 966 new cases of COVID and 13 new deaths.
Of those, 11 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 9,248 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 207 have died from it.
Currently, there are 612 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus, up from 609 yesterday. On March 12, hospitalizations dipped to 583, a record low, but since have risen slightly. The last time hospitalizations were that low was on June 26 when 595 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus.
Eighty-one people statewide are in an ICU for COVID, down from 85 yesterday, and 36 people are on ventilators for COVID, the same as yesterday.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 3.2 percent, and Howard County's rate is 4.5 percent.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, ICU admissions statewide are trending upward, while positive tests and emergency room visits are trending downward. Trend data for hospital admissions and deaths was inconclusive.
Howard County is trending downward in all of those categories, except emergency room visits. Trend data for that category was inconclusive.
So far this week, three Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it. One was admitted to an ICU, and there was one hospital death.