Howard County and Indiana as a whole today saw a big jump today in COVID-19 cases.
Locally, 11 new cases were reported. Statewide, 748 new cases were reported, marking the biggest increase since May 5 when 831 were reported.
Now, 594 Howard County residents have tested positive and 50,300 Hoosiers in total.
In addition, the Indiana State Department of Health reported nine new deaths. Now, 2,555 people have died from the virus statewide, and an additional 193 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Statewide, emergency room visits and ICU admissions are increasing, according to the Regenstrief Institute, which tracks data trends. Deaths are decreasing.
On July 6, the last date for conclusive data, there were 40 hospital admissions statewide, which was the most since June 28 when 43 people were admitted. Hospital admissions peaked on March 31 with 180 hospital admissions.
Hospital census data shows 725 Hoosiers currently are hospitalized for COVID-19, which is the most since June 22 when there were 736 Hoosiers hospitalized. Indiana hospital census numbers peaked on April 13 when 1,799 people were hospitalized.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 77.5 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.