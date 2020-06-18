11 more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19

Since yesterday, 11 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, bringing the total to 492.
Deaths locally remain at 51.
Statewide, ISDH reported 584 new cases of the virus and 15 new deaths. Now, 41,438 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,304 have died. Another 187 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
ISDH released new data today in regards to hospitalizations. According to the data, hospital admissions have been steadily declining since peaking on March 30 with 180 admissions. As of June 14, the latest data available, there were 26 hospital admissions.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 30,175 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.