11 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 11 more cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, bringing the total to 202.

In addition, three more deaths were reported in the county last Thursday for a total of nine area deaths.

Statewide, 574 more cases of the virus were reported, along with 19 additional deaths. State totals now are at 20,507 cases, 1,151 deaths, and 113 probable deaths.

Since Saturday, 147 new cases of the virus were reported on Cass County, home to Tyson Foods in Logansport, which has an a severe outbreak of the virus and has been attributed to the rise in cases in Howard County as well.

Cass County has by far the highest per capita rate of residents testing positive, at 363.8 residents per 10,000. That's followed by Decatur County with 76.1 residents per 10,000 testing positive. Howard County's rate is 24.5 residents per 10,000.

ISDH data showed that 113,297 Hoosiers to date have been tested for the virus, including 1,277 residents in Howard County. In Howard County, the vast majority of people testing positive for COVID-19 are between ages 20 and 59, accounting for 74.2 percent of cases.

The latest data comes on the heels of state restrictions loosening as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage plan to reopen Indiana. Starting today, at stage two of the plan, all local nonessential travel is permitted, as well as gatherings of up to 25 people.

In addition, retail stores and malls can open at 50-percent capacity, and all non-essential manufacturing facilities can begin operations.

During this stage, it's recommended residents wear face coverings in public settings and continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.