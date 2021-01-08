104 new COVID cases, no new deaths reported in Ho. Co.

More than 100 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,199 new cases statewide and 69 more deaths. Of those, 104 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Now, 7,315 Howard County residents have tested positive, and 130 have died due to the virus.

Hospitalizations

As of yesterday, 23 percent of the state's 2,146 ICU beds were available, while 27.2 percent were in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,802 ventilators, 71.8 percent were available, while 10.5 percent were in use for COVID patients.

Also as of yesterday, 2,769 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down from 2,812 the day prior.

Vaccinations

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 916 Howard County residents had received their first dose of a COVID vaccine as of Jan. 5.

Statewide, 128,026 Hoosiers have received a first dose, while 585 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.