103-year-old Golden Living resident survives COVID-19

One of the oldest residents at Golden Living Sycamore Village has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive last month.

Rosella Bell, 103, tested positive for the virus on May 15, and after remaining in isolation for more than two weeks, Bell now appears to have overcome the virus. Bell’s daughter, Sondra Miller, 80, said she was thankful and relieved that her mother was able to recover from a virus that has hit nursing home residents across the country the hardest.

“When I found out she tested positive, it upset me because I didn’t know how she might suffer with that. My mother is ready to meet the lord any time; that’s for sure. But I didn’t want her to suffer, so that was the main thing that bothered me about that,” said Miller.

Bell was tested for the virus on May 13, but before having the swab done, Miller said nursing staff helped prepare her for it by explaining what a nasopharyngeal swab was like, why they were doing it, and what to expect.

Miller said her mother responded with humor.

“They were trying to prepare her for the test, because it is not a fun thing. It is painful. So they were trying to prepare her so it wouldn’t be such a shock to her. So when they were done through telling her what they were doing to do and all about it, she said, ‘Well, I lived through World War II. I lived through the Korean War. I lived through Vietnam, and I’ve had typhoid fever. I’ve lived through all that, so maybe I’ll live through this, too,’” Miller said. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s a way to look at it.’ She’s been through a lot, but I thought it was a cute little story that shows she still has a sense of humor at her age.”

Despite having a mild case of dementia, Miller said her mother has been a “very healthy” person her entire life and has taken very little medication.

After testing positive, Bell was isolated in her room for 20 days. According to Leslie Pickering, the director of nursing, she didn’t show any symptoms of having the virus, which typically includes fever, difficulty breathing, and cough.

On June 2, Bell was retested, and her test came back negative for the virus. Pickering called the situation “amazing” and “very unusual.”

“She’s 103 years old, and it’s amazing what she was able to overcome. It’s extremely amazing. At 103 years old, she’s everybody’s hero,” Pickering said.

Of the nursing home’s 93 residents, Bell was among 17 who have tested positive during the pandemic. Fourteen of those residents now have recovered, and three have died. The facility has had one employee test positive within the past 14 days.