101-year-old gets much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine after eligibility opens up

At 101, Helen Obermyer’s age couldn’t stop her from having fun – but COVID-19 could.

Last week, the senior received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Howard County Health Department’s vaccine clinic after eligibility opened up to her age group. It was something Obermyer had been looking forward to since talks of a vaccine started.

“I’ll do anything to keep away from that (COVID-19),” said Obermyer.

But more than that, the vaccine gives Obermyer hope that she’ll be able to get back to life pre-COVID. Since age 95, Obermyer had been living alone and very independently in downtown Muncie where she was a “social butterfly” at her apartment complex. She hung out in the community room regularly, visited with friends, attended church every Sunday, and loved to be on the go.

However, due to COVID, her apartment complex closed the community room, discouraged tenants from gathering, and her church also closed. It got lonely fast.

“I might be 101, but don’t take it all away,” Obermyer said, laughing.

Obermyer’s son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Charlotte Obermyer, also lived in Muncie, so the senior went to stay with them. It was supposed to be temporary, maybe three weeks or so until the shutdown lifted, but weeks turned to months.

The three of them were cautious with the pandemic going on, and they all found themselves feeling increasingly isolated. In November, they decided if there were a time to move to Kokomo to be closer to family, it was now. So, Michael and Charlotte sold their house in two days and purchased one in Kokomo in three days. They ended the lease on Obermyer’s apartment, and the three of them moved to Kokomo where two of their three daughters live nearby.

Charlotte said Obermyer has been anxious to get vaccinated and was excited when the 80 and older age group became eligible on Jan. 1. She made an appointment immediately and got the first of two doses of the Modena vaccine last Tuesday.

“She was ready to get her shot because she loves to go. She misses church. She was there every Sunday,” Charlotte said.

Obermyer loves to get dressed up to go out, too. Her love for fashion, however, hasn’t waned during the pandemic.

“When she moved in with us and we thought it was temporary when COVID started, I said, ‘We’re going down to your apartment to get a couple things. Do you need anything?’ And she said, ‘Well, I wish I’d brought more earrings,’” Charlotte said.

Obermyer was born on April 4, 1919. She had four sons and was the last of eight siblings. While she’s experienced a lot of loss, Charlotte said her mother-in-law is still full of life and hopes to still be around for a while.

For her 100th birthday, she had a party, and more than 100 people attended from seven or eight states. Last year, her 101st birthday was during COVID, so her family arranged a drive-by party. They put up signs, and people drove by and honked. A few people stopped, and one neighbor came by and said that, while she didn’t know Obermyer personally, “We need happy things to think about, and I just had to bring her some flowers,” Charlotte said.

While a party for her 102nd birthday might be similar to last year’s still, Obermyer was hoping for more normalcy as more and more people get vaccinated.

Still, the situation could always be worse, she said. Obermyer was born during the Spanish flu, and while she was too young to remember it, she still clearly remembered living through the Great Depression.

“That was horrible, nothing compared to this,” she said.

The day Obermyer got vaccinated, eligibility opened up to the 70 to 79 year old age group as well.

The Howard County Health Department is hosting vaccine clinics where the Moderna vaccine is being administered. The health department is receiving about 500 vaccines per week.

According to Kristina Sommers, Howard County public health emergency coordinator, the health department’s allotment doesn’t increase until the week of Jan. 25, and as of now, appointment slots are filled through this week.

However, those wishing to receive a vaccine still are encouraged to make an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Vaccines can be scheduled at any location offering them, so eligible individuals have the option to travel to another site if appointments are available.

The Indiana State Department of Health is recommending that those who had allergic reactions to polyethylene glycol (PEG) or polysorbate should not get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Polysorbate is not an ingredient in either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine but is closely related to PEG, which is in the vaccines.