100 days into Moore’s administration

The city of Kokomo officially has passed the 100-day mark since a new administration took over City Hall. So, where do things stand now?

The last election cycle created a lot of public discussion and correlating ideas expressed by the city’s new leader, Mayor Tyler Moore. From issues of public safety to ideas for economic development and infrastructure, candidates laid out wide-ranging plans for the city of Kokomo. In some areas, Moore’s administration has made progress toward its goals, in others less so, with the mayor saying an emphasis has been put on carry-over projects from the previous administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously, in light of everything that is going on now, the struggle to really do what we had hoped to accomplish on a grand scheme has been severely limited by the need to reduce staff in all departments in the city,” said Moore. “But, we’re remaining optimistic that once this lifts we’ll be able to get back full throttle and address the issues that need to be done. I’ve been very pleased with how the department heads have communicated with me their needs and what they feel can be done with their staffing levels and still come to a good healthy compromise with what they need versus what they want.”

Perhaps the most-discussed facet of city operations during the campaign cycle was that of public safety, particularly in terms of staffing levels. The Moore administration got an early jump on bolstering Kokomo Police Department. In January, the city extended 10 offers of conditional employment to applicants. Now, seven of these offers have been accepted.

At the turn of the year, the department had 81 officers on the payroll, with five vacationing out prior to retirement. Last week, the department had 77 officers on the payroll. The addition of seven officers would bring the city’s total up to 84. Moore indicated more officers likely would be extended offers of employment after an upcoming round of testing for the department. But, more retirements are to come as well.

“Having seven step up is great in that we’re able to net a few more, but if we can come away with close to another 10 or so to consider, knowing that there may end up being a few that drop as they’ve always experienced in the past, it’d be great to still have that many to choose from or work with,” said Moore.

The city also agreed to a change in the contract with the local police union, which effectively helped increase salaries for new officers by changing up the salary schedule that was in place for new hires.

Along those same lines, Moore said his administration has been able to get more firefighters into active rotation by reorganizing the Kokomo Fire Department.

“The reorganization Chief (Chris) Frazier made put some more firefighters on trucks, which was great that he was able to work within the current staffing levels … I know that he had reduced the amount of administrative positions, and we’re looking at making code enforcement being a non-uniform position or department that would then free up a few more,” said Moore.

Economic development also played a prominent role in the election cycle. In particular, Moore stressed a desire to develop the bypass. Little progress has been made toward that end, but the mayor said his administration would be helping the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance work toward putting together an industrial park that was already in the works in early 2019 near the newly-minted Kokomo Engine Plant. He said a focus of the project continued to be property acquisition in order to construct the industrial park.

“There’s been talks. We’ve been trying to talk to some of the property owners to try and secure the ground, but there’s not been any land acquisition in close proximity to KEP at this point,” said Moore. “That’s what we’re working toward. There were some initial reports done and assessments made and such in the hopes that we would be able to move on the idea of an industrial park, but up until this year it hadn’t really been given top priority by the city administration to pursue. Now that we are, we are trying to pursue it as aggressively as possible, especially with Chrysler wanting to move as quickly as they are with their expansion.”

Along those lines, Moore said his administration largely will be focusing on projects that were already in the works under Mayor Greg Goodnight’s administration. Those include the development of Championship Park, the hotel convention center, and the parking garage across from City Hall.

Anything else, he said, would have to wait until an audit of the city’s finances was completed. That audit, which functioned as a goal at the center of Moore’s campaign, has been delayed, he said. The city procured the services of Reedy Financial Group in January to complete this audit. But, Moore said software changes to the city’s payroll and budget have prolonged the process.

“With the information that the company that we’re working with, with some of the information they needed, the city went through a software change for payroll and budget items through the controller’s office,” said Moore. “So, getting information and even up-to-date information was a little bit of a struggle because the staff we were relying on to gather some of that information was going through some pretty in-depth training on the software. So there was a little delay in getting those numbers together and giving Wes Reed the opportunity as the new controller to come in and get his arms around things and get that information to him. Unfortunately, that kind of put a delay on what information we can gather and get to the financial group.”

Another highlight of the Moore campaign was infrastructure-focused. In particular, the mayor wanted to identify what he deemed to be problem areas in local roads, particularly those that proved difficult to navigate for the fire department, ambulances, or police. Moore said, as of now, his administration still is working to identify these areas, but the pandemic has made the work difficult to move forward with at an accelerated rate.

“We’re still taking time to identify those areas, obviously, with the outbreak of the pandemic and everybody going on skeleton crews. We’ve had to prioritize certain projects and only do so much for the time being,” said Moore. “But going forward, we’ll still identify problem areas that need addressed and work those in with the projects that we feel actually need to be done and should take top priority.”