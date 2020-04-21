100 days in: New common council members

Just as the 100-day mark has passed for Mayor Tyler Moore’s first term in office, so too has that milestone come for the city’s new members of the Kokomo Common Council.

As of the beginning of the year, city government received a major overhaul, with newly-elected officials occupying the majority of positions on the Kokomo Common Council. Now, more than 100 days into their first terms, we rounded back with the members of the Kokomo Common Council who took office after last year’s election to see how they feel about where Kokomo stands now.

Kara Kitts-McKibben, at-large

Like almost every one of her Republican colleagues, Kitts-McKibben campaigned primarily on issues relating to public safety staffing levels. In particular, the new administration made progress toward this end last week, with the swearing-in of seven new officers. This brought the total number of officers within Kokomo Police Department to 84, up from the 81 who were on payroll at the beginning of the year, with five vacationing out as they approached retirement.

Kitts-McKibben said she was pleased with this progress, as well as a recent restructuring within Kokomo Fire Department that allowed for more firefighters to work on the department’s trucks. She said there’s likely to be more hiring of firefighters in the future as well.

“Public safety was a main platform that I ran on. I’m glad to see there’s some headway made on that,” said Kitts-McKibben. “I’ve spoken to the fire chief. He’s letting me know that he has plans to hopefully expand their department as well. It’s just a matter of getting everyone’s ducks in a row.”

The other primary focus that Kitts-McKibben and her colleagues campaigned on last year was that of infrastructure. In particular, most of the council candidates wanted to see “problem areas” with roads identified and replaced, with a focus put on bump-outs and narrowed sections of roads that could be deemed safety hazards.

The COVID-19 pandemic, said Kitts-McKibben, has waylaid such efforts, with road crews reduced and materials supplier operations also slowed due the virus’ spread.

Similarly, the same could be said of Kitts-McKibben’s campaign goals of upgrading local parks. During the campaign season, she said she placed a particular emphasis on Jackson Morrow Park. She wanted amenities added to the park like a splash pad and additional restrooms.

“I have met with the parks department,” said Kitts-McKibben. “I’ve met with Superintendent Torrey Roe, and there were some ideas discussed between us. When it’s nice and the weather breaks, I’d like to see some stuff from that. I can’t go into too much detail … I would like to see some of that come to fruition if possible.”

Matt Grecu, at-large

Grecu, like the other Republican council members, called for increases to public safety staffing levels. The at-large council member said he was pleased with the progress thus far made by KPD.

“Public safety continues to be a top priority,” said Grecu while reflecting on KPD’s recent hirings.

During the election, Grecu also said he wanted to see the police department bolster its staffing levels in order to identify areas within the community hit hardest by the opioid epidemic and work toward improving these areas.

Grecu said this remained a work in progress and more of a long-term goal for the city. But, a crime analyst position created by the budget approved by the council at the beginning of the year could go toward this end once the position is filled.

“I believe the crime analyst position that Chief (Doug) Stout has proposed and the council has approved will help to focus resources in the future,” said Grecu. “Changes in policing will take time, but the work that has been done so far will be a good foundation to build future success.”

The at-large council member also campaigned on creating shovel-ready industrial sites as an effort to bolster business opportunities in Kokomo. As was made clear during an interview with Moore recently, the city has put a focus on the industrial park that was already in development near Kokomo Engine Plant. Grecu said he supported that initiative and that it was “a good investment in our future.”

Right now, council initiatives are largely at a standstill due to the pandemic, he said, and council meetings have been put on hold until it abates. Once the pandemic clears, Grecu said the city would need to identify the potential financial ramifications of the crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily changed to focus of the world,” said Grecu. “The pandemic doesn’t change what is needed in our community, but it will change our timing. We are working to meet the financial challenges facing the city because of the pandemic. We are continuing to work to identify needs and potential cost savings in the various departments.”

Tony Stewart, at-large

Like Grecu and Kitts-McKibben, this year marked the beginning of Stewart’s first term in public office. Thus far, he said it’s been a learning experience as the city puts an emphasis on the projects already underway during the previous administration, such as Championship Park.

“It’s definitely a lot to take in, to learn, just the processes and which director is over what area of the city and how things flow,” said Stewart. “But, overall, I think it’s been a good experience just looking at some of the projects that are already in process and making sure that we continually grow Kokomo but also listen to citizens’ concerns.”

Stewart also campaigned on issues relating to public safety last year and expressed pleasure in the steps taken thus far toward that end. Referencing a study done by the previous administration, Stewart said that he’d like to see public safety hiring continue.

“I know that we can’t go out and hire, say, 20 officers right away, but seven at a time and make sure they get acclimated and trained very well,” said Stewart. “I think that’s good for the city.”

Once life returns to normal after the pandemic, Stewart said he’d like for city government to continue prioritizing public safety, as well as the industrial park under consideration near Kokomo Engine Plant.

“I’m the vice chair of the safety committee with Kara, so that’s a thing we’re working on, getting that situation worked out,” said Stewart. “Truly just to see how we can keep all the projects going in the city in the correct way, making sure Kokomo is moving in the right direction. Definitely the industrial park because we want the jobs, make sure the safety things we said we’re going to do and just make sure we work together to get the city where it needs to be.”

Jason Acord, District 1

So far in his first term in office, Acord said he’s been working to familiarize himself with the processes of local government. In particular, bid processes have been something Acord said he’s been attempting to learn about.

During his campaign last year, Acord, like the others, emphasized a need for increases to public safety staffing levels. He said he wanted to see those efforts continue.

For his district, in particular, Acord said he wanted to see work undertaken on the area’s infrastructure. He campaigned, in part, on the fact that he had a drain outside his house that had been broken for years. Since being elected, Acord said he’s familiarized himself with a preexisting plan the city had for infrastructure work. He said he wants to help the city coordinate better with other players, such as utility companies, in order to decrease how long work is stretched out when it comes to infrastructure.

“I thought that was just the strangest thing that we couldn’t coordinate with everybody. I’m starting to understand that. There’s a lot of moving parts there … I think if we could maybe coordinate there a little better, get a better timeline to make sure everyone could get their lines in at the same time, it would be better for everybody at the same time,” said Acord.

Acord also emphasized a need for the reexamination of local infrastructure to identify “problem areas” with bump-outs or other additions of the last administration. Such issues, he said, are still in the preliminary phases, but he’s identified several areas he’d like to see examined. But, COVID-19 has slowed these processes, he said.

“We actually have not touched the ground and done any actual work on that. That’s still a ‘talk about’ stage,” said Acord. “I actually have seven areas of concern written down and was going to get with Tyler just prior to this all taking place. It’s not something that, and I want to be frank about this, I don’t want to take all these bump-outs out. That’s ludicrous, and we don’t have that kind of money. I think what we could do is modify a few of them to make it a little safer.”

Lynn Rudolph, District 2

After his election victory, Rudolph’s colleagues appointed him as president of the Kokomo Common Council.

Prior to that, he campaigned primarily on issues relating to public safety. He wanted to see the police department emphasize its training practices, as well as policing that went beyond surface-level work.

Rudolph said the crime analyst position that was created in this year’s budget would go toward that end.

“What you have to do is build a network of information gathering,” said Rudolph. “Usually, if you have a crime, the police know pretty quick what’s going on. What they have to do then is if you have a crime committed you have to be able to come up with the information and be able to convict them of the crime, the more you know about who’s doing what, where they are at, and how different aspects of the community know a little something before it has happened. What we need is data, but we need to know the validity of that data. Is this good, and what are we doing to find out just how good the information we are gathering is.”

Similarly, Rudolph said he hoped the position, once filled, would help community stakeholders better understand crime trends in the community.

With the pandemic affecting certain campaign promises, especially those relating to infrastructure work, Rudolph said the city would have to examine its finances in order to figure out how to proceed. Like the others, Rudolph campaigned on the need for an analysis of local infrastructure to identify safety concerns.

“We could have not done all the paving and infrastructure work right in the beginning anyway,” said Rudolph. “That usually happens later in the year, so it will give us some time to figure out how we’re going to do it and answer the needs of the community.”

Ray Collins, District 3

As was the case with the entire Republican ticket, Collins called for increased public safety hiring. To this end, Collins expressed pleasure in how that initiative has shaped up so far under the new administration.

For his district, in particular, Collins campaigned on several infrastructure needs for District 3. For example, he believed speed bumps were needed in Indian Heights.

Since taking office, Collins said he’s seen a need for better lighting around Carver Community Center and Indian Heights. While the pandemic has slowed progress in such areas, he said discussions have been had about such issues.

“This kind of put a halt to everything just as we were coming in, basically learning how to run a meeting. This kind of put a halt to that. I would love to see some things … I’ve talked to a few people about the lighting out there,” said Collins.

As the pandemic continues, Collins said he wanted the city to assist small businesses in getting back on their feet.

“I think there’s a bunch of uncertainties coming out of this,” said Collins. “So, just not to have any expectations but to make sure the citizens of Kokomo and all the local businesses are able to get back up and running and to make it through this. That would be my big goal.”