10 new cases of COVID reported in county

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 900 new cases of COVID and five new deaths. Of those, 10 new cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.
Now, 9,946 residents have tested positive for COVID and 216 have died from it.
Hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 880, up from 851 the day prior. As of yesterday, 215 Hoosiers were in an ICU for COVID, up from 202 the day prior, and 86 were on ventilators for the virus, up from 75 the day prior.
According to the ISDH, 1,988 variant cases have been detected in Indiana, up from 1,884 yesterday. The majority of the variant cases (1,581) are the B.1.1.7 variant that originally was identified in the UK.