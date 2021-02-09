The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 10 new cases of COVID in Howard County, the fewest cases reported in a day since late October.
No new deaths were reported.
Now, 8,836 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 174 have died.
Statewide, ISDH reported 1,225 new cases and 67 new deaths. Now, nearly 650,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and more than 11,500 have died.
The statewide seven-day all tests positivity rate is 6.4 percent, while the rate for unique individuals is 14.5 percent. Howard County's rates are higher at 8.1 percent and 18.2 percent, respectively.
Currently, 274 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, down from 285 yesterday. 143 Hoosiers are on ventilators for COVID, down from 145 yesterday.
Hospitalizations for COVID are at 1,265, down from 1,292 the day prior.