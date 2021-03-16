10 new cases of COVID, 1 death reported in Ho. Co.

Howard County continues to average just over 10 cases of COVID-19 per day.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 10 new cases in Howard County, along with one new death. Now, 9,221 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 207 have died.
Statewide, 568 new cases and 12 new deaths were reported.
After hospitalizations dipped to a record low on March 12 at 583 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus, they've since risen slightly to 610.
Currently, 98 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, down from 100 last Tuesday, and 42 Hoosiers are on a ventilator for COVID, down from 45 last Tuesday.