10 more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19

Ten more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,499 people statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.

Now, 1,261 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus and 109,683 people statewide.

In addition, ISDH reported 17 new deaths, though none were in Howard County. There have been 63 deaths in Howard County due to the virus, with the last one being reported this past Sunday. Now, 3,270 Hoosiers have died from the virus. Another 225 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Howard County's positivity rate remains significantly higher than the state average for the seven-date rate for unique individuals. Howard County's rate sits at 9.7 percent, while the state average is 6.9 percent.

The seven-day positivity rate for all tests in Howard County is 6.1 percent; the state average is 4.5 percent.

Since yesterday, 226 more Howard County residents were tested for the virus for a total of 15,592 individuals being tested.

Currently, 235 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID-19, down from yesterday's reported 241, and 75 people are on ventilators for COVID-19, up from yesterday's reported 71.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, the state was no longer trending upward in positive cases and ICU admissions. Data for those two categories today was identified as inconclusive, along with hospital admissions. Emergency room visits and deaths were trending downward.

Howard County was trending downward in all categories except positive tests. Trend data for positive test was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 83.5 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.