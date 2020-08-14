10 more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19

Ten more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 948, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Statewide, 1,079 new cases were reported today, along with eight new deaths, none of which were in Howard County. Now, 78,632 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,906 have died. An additional 207 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
There have been 65 deaths in Howard County. The last one was reported on Aug. 1.
Nearly 11,000 new COVID test results have been reported to the ISDH since yesterday. Now, 886,489 Hoosiers have been tested, and more than 1.1 million tests have been administered. In Howard County, 11,060 residents have been tested.
The seven-day positivity rate statewide is 7.6 percent. In Howard County, it's 8.1 percent.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, an agency that tracks COVID data in Indiana, seven-day moving averages show deaths in Indiana are trending upward. Trend data for positive tests, emergency visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions was inconclusive.
The institute estimates 76.5 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.