10 more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19

Ten more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 734 additional Hoosiers tested positive statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.

Now, 683 Howard County residents have tested positive and 57,916 people statewide.

The Regenstrief Institute today changed the classifications for positive tests and emergency room visits in Indiana from inconclusive to increasing. ICU admits in Indiana also are classified as increasing. Hospital admissions are listed as inconclusive, while deaths statewide are classified as decreasing.

In Howard County, 151 people who have tested positive have visited an emergency room, while 102 people have been hospitalized. Seventy-three people in Howard County have been admitted to an ICU.

Locally, there have been 62 deaths from the virus. The number previously was reported to be 64, but the Howard County Health Department said two of the deaths originally reported to be as COVID-19 deaths were able to be removed from the list.

The latest death in Howard County was on July 11.

Statewide, there have been 2,652 deaths, and an additional 194 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. To schedule a test, call 888-634-1116.

In Howard County, 7,358 residents have been tested for the virus, with a 9.3-percent positive rate. Throughout the state, 644,805 Hoosiers have been tested with a 9-percent positive rate.

The state-funded testing site still is open in Kokomo at the Kokomo Senior Center, and testing is open at no charge to anyone.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 73.8 percent of people testing positive in Indiana have recovered.