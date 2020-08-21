10 more cases of COVID-19 reported locally, 1,050 statewide

Ten more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,050 more people have statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now, 1,008 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus and 84,317 people statewide.

ISDH also reported 13 new deaths today, none of which were in Howard County. Now, 2,992 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and an additional 216 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. Sixty-one people in Howard County have died from the virus. The last local death was on Aug. 1.

Trends

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, the state is trending upward in ICU admissions but trending downward in positive tests, emergency room visits, and hospital admissions. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

Howard County is one of four Indiana counties trending upward in emergency room visits. From Aug. 1 to Aug. 10, 16 residents visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. That number rose to 20 from Aug. 11 to Aug. 20.

The county is trending downward for positive tests, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

This data is based on seven-day moving averages.

Resource usage

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

According to the ISDH, 10.9 percent of the state's 2,307 IUC beds are in use for COVID patients. 52.4 percent are in use for non-COVID patients, and 36.7 percent are available.

Of the state's 2,896 ventilators, 2.8 percent are in use for COVID patients. 15.1 percent are in use for non-COVID patients, and 82.1 percent are available.

Demographics of positive cases

The majority of people testing positive in Indiana are ages 20 to 29, making up 18.6 percent of all positive cases. That's followed by ages 40 to 49 with 15.7 percent and ages 30 to 39 with 15.6 percent.

In Howard County, ages 20 to 29 also make up the majority of positive cases at 16.6 percent, followed by ages 50 to 59 at 15.1 percent.

Demographics of deaths

The majority of deaths in Indiana are in those age 80 and older, accounting for 51.2 percent of all deaths. The percentages gradually decline based on age, with only 0.1 percent of deaths being in those age 19 and under.

In Howard County, the majority of deaths from COVID also have been in those age 80 and older, accounting for 60.7 percent of the deaths. There have been no deaths in people between under the age category of 40 to 49.

Recovery

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 77.8 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.