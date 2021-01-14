1 new COVID death, 73 new cases reported

One more Howard County resident has died from COVID-19, while 73 more have tested positive.
This brings the total to 136 residents to die from the virus, 13 of which have occurred this year, an average of one per day. 7,712 residents have tested positive, approximately 9 percent of the population of Howard County.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 40 new deaths and 4,411 new positive cases. Now, 8,830 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and 578,494 have tested positive -- about 8.6 percent of the state population.
Hospitalizations have continued to trend downward since Jan. 6. Now, 2,440 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the virus, down from 2,484 the day prior. The last time hospitalizations were lower was on Nov. 9 when 2,336 people were hospitalized.
Still, the numbers are far greater than they were in the spring when they peaked at 1,799 COVID hospitalizations on April 13.
Of the state's 2,160 ICU beds, 25.2 percent are available, while 25.5 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,796 ventilators, 73.1 percent are available, while 10 percent are in use for COVID patients.