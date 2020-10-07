The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 today, five of which were in Howard County.

Now, 128,227 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, including 1,435 Howard County residents.

In addition, 17 new deaths were reported, none of which were in Howard County. In total, 3,500 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, including 64 in Howard County. An additional 227 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In total, 2,220,232 tests have been administered, and 1,440,917 individuals have been tested for the virus. In Howard County, 17,477 people have been tested. Of those, 125 were new tests since yesterday.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals has risen to 9 percent, while the seven-day all tests positivity rate is 5 percent. In Howard County, the rate for unique individuals is 5.9 percent, and the rate for all tests is 6.2 percent.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data, the state is trending upward in three of five categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, and hospital admissions. Trend data for the other two categories, ICU admissions and deaths, was inconclusive.

Howard County, however, is trending downward in all five categories.

Of all Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus, 83.5 percent have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.