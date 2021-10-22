Cougars start over under Kenger

Though the IU Kokomo Cougars team is returning some important players in 2021, one key part of the team is getting his first start as the Cougars new coach.

John Kenger is beginning his tenure at IUK after serving as the head coach of Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio. During his time at Lourdes, Kenger stacked 27 wins, including a school-record 11 victories in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Under his leadership, Lourdes went to its first Wolverine-Hoosier Conference tournament appearance in the program’s history. Kenger also is no stranger to the River States Conference after three seasons as Midway University's head coach, so he’s excited to be back with an electric program in IUK.

“You know, it’s been good to be able to work with the team hands-on. It’s everything that I thought it was in terms of talent coming in and just taking a look at some of the things I saw on paper,” Kenger said. “There’s a lot of learning right now that we’re seeing … I’m excited about the future for sure.”

Kenger said he’s been introducing his play style both on offense and defense with the team, and it’s been a work-in-progress.

The players have responded to Kenger and are mostly just anxious to see some action, hungry from their 2020 season being mostly robbed from them due to the pandemic. The Cougars only played seven games (3-4) before opting out for the remainder of the season.

The 2021 roster is a mixed bag, with five seniors returning including graduate senior Jadah Anderson, who used her COVID-19 extra year of eligibility to return for another season. There are also nine freshmen on the team, so the Cougars will be trying to put together young talent and returning experience. That leaves four sophomores and two juniors.

So how does Kenger temper expectations in his first season? He just wants to improve every day, he said. If the team puts the work in, good results will follow. But the RSC is tough, and he likes it that way.

“You never want to just win something and look back and say, ‘Yeah but there wasn’t really great competition.’ The conference is going to be the best it’s ever been this year. There’s a lot of talent in this conference. We’re going to have to fight night in and night out, but I think we have a real shot at doing something special. We want to win every day,” Kenger said.

Since attendance was limited if allowed at all in 2020, Kenger said he’s excited for the fans to see the Cougars’ new gym on campus.

“The new gymnasium is just gorgeous. It just makes me smile every time I walk in,” Kenger said.

Kenger said he loves Kokomo so far. Not only are the facilities at IUK some of the best he’s ever had, the city itself has a sports-driven energy about it that is contagious, he said.

This helped Kenger’s decision in hiring Andy Steele from Eastern High School. Steele has been with the Comets for six years, the last four as the girl’s varsity basketball head coach.

Steele knows the area, and how much it’s a hub for girls’ basketball. Kenger said Steele will be a key asset for the program going forward.

“I was excited about working with Coach Steele. He is a local guy that has some solid connections in the area,” Kenger said. “He brings excitement and fresh ideas to the program, and Coach Steele is a true student of the game and has jumped right in without skipping a beat. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

The Cougars begin the season on Oct. 23 at Indiana University at South Bend at 1 p.m., and the team is ready to hit the ground running. It’s been a long off-season to get healthy, prepare for a tough RSC run and simply get back to consistent basketball.

The last time IUK had a full season, the team went 17-13 in 2019. With some returning leaders and new talent, the Cougars hope to get back in the win column in 2021.