Ace Nicholas Jade Groleau-Cook, Kokomo, 11 months old, went to be with the angels on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born May 21, 2020, in Kokomo, the son of Jade Michael Cook & Nicole Groleau.
Ace touched so many lives and was a happy boy. He was the star of his mommy’s heart and leaves everyone who knew him smiling through the tears. He will be missed beyond words.
Ace leaves behind his mommy, Nicole Groleau; siblings, Jaylen Groleau and Lexi Groleau, along with other siblings; grandparents, Dave Groleau, Tonya McDuffie and Thomas Bogus; God parents, Chantel & Alex McDuffie, Darian & Troy Liggin and Richard Guge.
Ace was welcomed into heaven by his father, Jade Cook; grandmother, Cathy Groleau; and uncle, Nicholas Groleau.
A funeral service for Ace will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, April 30, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.