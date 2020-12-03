171 new cases of COVID, 2 new deaths in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in Howard County, bringing the totals to 4,176 residents to test positive and 80 deaths.
Across the state, ISDH reported today 8,527 new cases and 60 new deaths.
As of yesterday, 3,362 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down slightly from 3,441 the day prior.
Currently, 20.5 percent of the state's 2,184 ICU beds are available, while 45.2 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,798 ventilators, 69.7 percent are available, and 14.3 percent are in use for COVID patients.
In District 6, which includes Howard County, 15.7 percent of the 166 ICU beds are available, while 60.8 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the district's 223 ventilators, 78.5 percent are available, while 12.6 percent are in use for COVID patients.